Stifel Nicolaus Boosts argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target to $601.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $478.00 to $601.00 in a report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $444.00 to $446.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group started coverage on argenx in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a buy rating and a $480.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $497.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of argenx from $448.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $505.71.

argenx stock opened at $534.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $404.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $385.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of -57.58 and a beta of 0.72. argenx has a 12-month low of $333.07 and a 12-month high of $536.48.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.34) by $1.82. argenx had a negative net margin of 79.45% and a negative return on equity of 35.36%. The business had revenue of $229.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.24 million. On average, analysts forecast that argenx will post -6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in argenx by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in argenx by 202.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in argenx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in argenx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in argenx by 728.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

