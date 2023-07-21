STERIS (NYSE:STE) PT Raised to $250.00 at Stephens

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Free Report) had its price target increased by Stephens from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on STE. KeyCorp lifted their price target on STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on STERIS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $228.00.

NYSE STE opened at $230.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.38. STERIS has a one year low of $159.21 and a one year high of $230.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 215.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 2.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that STERIS will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.70%.

In other STERIS news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $439,207.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,793.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in STERIS by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $919,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its position in STERIS by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 2,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in STERIS by 1.6% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

