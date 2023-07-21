Stephens Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Stephens in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FFBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:FFBC traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.91. The company had a trading volume of 87,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,677. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.16. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $26.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $212.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFBC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 72.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. in the first quarter worth about $55,000. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

