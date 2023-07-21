Stephens Raises First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Price Target to $33.00

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Stephens from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.74% from the stock’s current price.

FFIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Down 0.3 %

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $30.63 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $47.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day moving average is $31.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.07 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 39.69% and a return on equity of 18.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $116,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 917,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,655,582.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox purchased 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.45 per share, for a total transaction of $50,065.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 12,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,015. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 917,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,655,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 27,587 shares of company stock worth $747,571. 4.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,069,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,711,000 after purchasing an additional 133,198 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,058,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $588,054,000 after buying an additional 219,022 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in First Financial Bankshares by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,667,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,897,000 after acquiring an additional 304,883 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,513,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,076,000 after acquiring an additional 570,999 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,680,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,511,000 after acquiring an additional 91,704 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

