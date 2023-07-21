Steem 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.46 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. In the last seven days, Steem has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Steem coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000625 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Steem has a total market capitalization of $82.20 million and approximately $3.46 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,947.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.35 or 0.00315046 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $247.49 or 0.00826412 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00013832 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.19 or 0.00544941 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00062594 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 290.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000266 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.96 or 0.00126771 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 439,407,796 coins. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

