State Street (NYSE:STT) Downgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2023

UBS Group cut shares of State Street (NYSE:STTFree Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. UBS Group currently has $72.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $90.00.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on State Street from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded State Street from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.50 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.17.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT opened at $70.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.56. State Street has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $94.74.

State Street (NYSE:STTGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.09. State Street had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that State Street will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 34.05%.

Insider Activity at State Street

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of State Street

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,997,806,000 after buying an additional 146,048 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,370,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $936,377,000 after buying an additional 1,213,996 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in shares of State Street by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 7,911,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $598,848,000 after buying an additional 236,126 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,517,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $582,069,000 after buying an additional 60,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of State Street by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $467,876,000 after buying an additional 1,430,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

(Get Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for State Street (NYSE:STT)

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.