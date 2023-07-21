State Street (NYSE:STT) Downgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of State Street (NYSE:STT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. UBS Group currently has $72.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $90.00.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on State Street from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded State Street from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.50 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.17.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT opened at $70.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.56. State Street has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $94.74.

State Street Increases Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.09. State Street had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that State Street will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 34.05%.

Insider Activity at State Street

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of State Street

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,997,806,000 after buying an additional 146,048 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,370,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $936,377,000 after buying an additional 1,213,996 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its stake in shares of State Street by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 7,911,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $598,848,000 after buying an additional 236,126 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,517,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $582,069,000 after buying an additional 60,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of State Street by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $467,876,000 after buying an additional 1,430,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

