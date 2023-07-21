Starbucks Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 59,284 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 22% compared to the average volume of 48,483 call options.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $1.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.83. 4,558,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,304,522. The stock has a market cap of $117.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.50.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.83%.

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.58.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.3% during the second quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 93,128 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 63.6% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,555 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 19.3% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.9% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,693 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 5.2% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,226 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

