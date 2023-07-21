Stack Financial Management Inc Boosts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 2.7% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $21,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $189.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $260.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.09 and its 200 day moving average is $182.50.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 56.05%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.