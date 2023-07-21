Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Bought by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,512 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors owned about 0.34% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $12,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SFM. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,931. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.42.

Insider Activity

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total value of $325,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,517 shares in the company, valued at $632,714.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,000 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $325,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,714.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kim Coffin sold 61,788 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total value of $2,252,790.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,695.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,235 shares of company stock worth $4,502,675 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on SFM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

