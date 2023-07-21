Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) PT Raised to $190.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.18% from the stock’s previous close.

SPOT has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.04.

Shares of SPOT opened at $172.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.02. The company has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of -37.74 and a beta of 1.76. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 148.4% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 55.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

