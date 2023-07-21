Spiritus Mundi Plc (LON:SPMU) Insider Zaccheus Peh Purchases 20,000 Shares

Spiritus Mundi Plc (LON:SPMU – Get Free Report) insider Zaccheus Peh acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £800 ($1,046.03).

Zaccheus Peh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 12th, Zaccheus Peh purchased 20,000 shares of Spiritus Mundi stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £800 ($1,046.03).

On Monday, July 10th, Zaccheus Peh acquired 30,000 shares of Spiritus Mundi stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £600 ($784.52).

Spiritus Mundi Stock Performance

Shares of LON:SPMU opened at GBX 4 ($0.05) on Friday. Spiritus Mundi Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 9.40 ($0.12).

About Spiritus Mundi

Spiritus Mundi Plc does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify and partner with businesses in the healthcare industry. It focuses on businesses in the pathology and laboratory testing, clinical diagnostics, and digital health in Europe and Asia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

