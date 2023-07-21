SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Holdings Lifted by AMJ Financial Wealth Management

AMJ Financial Wealth Management raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,546 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. AMJ Financial Wealth Management owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF worth $4,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 18,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 37,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period.

Shares of SPTL stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.69. 296,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,900,338. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.20. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $26.87 and a 12 month high of $34.71.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

