SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.5 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.81. 1,095,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,296,663. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

