SPACE ID Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $93.12 Million (ID)

SPACE ID (ID) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. One SPACE ID token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000871 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SPACE ID has a market capitalization of $93.12 million and approximately $12.09 million worth of SPACE ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SPACE ID has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SPACE ID

SPACE ID was first traded on March 22nd, 2023. SPACE ID’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 356,837,066 tokens. SPACE ID’s official website is space.id. SPACE ID’s official Twitter account is @spaceidprotocol. SPACE ID’s official message board is blog.space.id.

Buying and Selling SPACE ID

According to CryptoCompare, “SPACE ID (ID) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. SPACE ID has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 338,350,955.17843705 in circulation. The last known price of SPACE ID is 0.25987957 USD and is down -1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $16,277,969.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://space.id.”

