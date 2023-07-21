SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Bought by River Oaks Capital LLC

River Oaks Capital LLC increased its position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,900 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the period. SouthState accounts for approximately 3.8% of River Oaks Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. River Oaks Capital LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SouthState by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,205,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $649,235,000 after acquiring an additional 290,494 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SouthState by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,329,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $516,435,000 after purchasing an additional 220,760 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in SouthState by 30.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,051,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,544,000 after purchasing an additional 955,920 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,812,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,487,000 after buying an additional 183,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SouthState by 4.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,769,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,324,000 after buying an additional 120,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

SSB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SouthState from $82.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of SouthState from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

In related news, Director John C. Pollok sold 7,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $520,706.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

SSB stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.04. 103,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,219. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.18. SouthState Co. has a 1 year low of $59.51 and a 1 year high of $91.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.79.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.05). SouthState had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $521.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.45%.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

