Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the first quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $182.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,350,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,308,647. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $191.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.84.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

