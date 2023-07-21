Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Sells 410 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lessened its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,794,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,409,000 after acquiring an additional 55,756 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,182,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,238,000 after acquiring an additional 56,681 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,142,000 after buying an additional 4,141,220 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,495,000 after buying an additional 1,030,730 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $318,245,000. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

ED stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 949,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,833,146. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $102.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.04 and its 200-day moving average is $94.45.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ED shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.46.

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.