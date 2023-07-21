Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Sells 352 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS NOBL traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.26. The stock had a trading volume of 550,431 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.58. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

