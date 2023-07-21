Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Purchases Shares of 241,001 iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 241,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,240,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 16.2% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC owned 0.24% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 366,456.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,463,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,565,000 after purchasing an additional 8,461,490 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $393,329,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,564,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,828,000 after buying an additional 1,016,473 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $184,963,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $122,771,000.

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $100.51. 644,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,321,164. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.96 and a fifty-two week high of $100.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.36.

