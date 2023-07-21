Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 98.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,157 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,830,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,549,000 after buying an additional 125,724 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,146,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,380,000 after acquiring an additional 21,208 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,878,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,150,000 after acquiring an additional 102,106 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,777.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,744,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,056,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.67. 480,477 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.