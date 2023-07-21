Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Decreases Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Cintas comprises approximately 0.7% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter worth about $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1,344.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,819,000 after buying an additional 440,662 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 96.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 483,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,247,000 after acquiring an additional 237,864 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Cintas by 8,140.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,609,000 after acquiring an additional 170,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cintas by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 421,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,543,000 after acquiring an additional 164,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS traded up $5.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $512.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,517. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $370.93 and a 52 week high of $514.31. The stock has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $483.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $459.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Cintas in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cintas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $523.29.

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,920,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

