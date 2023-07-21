SOLVE (SOLVE) Price Tops $0.0202

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 20th. SOLVE has a total market cap of $11.24 million and approximately $181,346.08 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOLVE token can currently be bought for $0.0202 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003331 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000617 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006312 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 555,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care.

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care is a platform that leverages blockchain technology to streamline access to healthcare and simplify payments to providers. It reduces costs associated with the current healthcare system and utilizes the SOLVE token for transactions, developer rights, and platform access fees. The platform and its components are accessible to all parties for long-term benefits.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

