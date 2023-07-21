Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) CEO Sells $109,082.82 in Stock

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Carnie sold 20,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $109,082.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 849,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,577,613.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Soho House & Co Inc. Trading Up 0.9 %

Soho House & Co Inc. stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,749. Soho House & Co Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.89.

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. Soho House & Co Inc. had a negative return on equity of 1,654.69% and a negative net margin of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $255.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Soho House & Co Inc.

Separately, HSBC decreased their target price on Soho House & Co Inc. from $8.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

