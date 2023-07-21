Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) PT Raised to GBX 1,920

Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,860 ($24.32) to GBX 1,920 ($25.10) in a research report report published on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SMGZY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Smiths Group from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Smiths Group from GBX 1,980 ($25.89) to GBX 2,040 ($26.67) in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Smiths Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Smiths Group stock opened at $21.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.82. Smiths Group has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $21.96.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

