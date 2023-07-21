Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.47

Posted by on Jul 21st, 2023

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and traded as high as $4.70. Sientra shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 319,623 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on SIEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sientra in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Sientra from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sientra from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Sientra Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $43.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.98.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.24. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 1,078.78% and a negative net margin of 74.77%. The firm had revenue of $22.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sientra, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sientra

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Sientra during the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sientra by 230.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sientra in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Sientra by 1,512.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 234,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Sientra in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 20.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Further Reading

