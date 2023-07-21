Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.47

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.47 and traded as high as $4.70. Sientra shares last traded at $4.55, with a volume of 319,623 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on SIEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sientra in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Sientra from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sientra from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

The company has a market capitalization of $43.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.98.

Sientra ( NASDAQ:SIEN ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.24. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 1,078.78% and a negative net margin of 74.77%. The firm had revenue of $22.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.70 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sientra, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Sientra during the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sientra by 230.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sientra in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Sientra by 1,512.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 234,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Sientra in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 20.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products in the United States and internationally. It offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra Round, Sientra Teardrop, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

