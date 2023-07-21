Short Interest in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Drops By 21.2%

Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 505,000 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the June 15th total of 640,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 196,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

Korea Electric Power Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:KEP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.88. The company had a trading volume of 114,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,520. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.34. Korea Electric Power has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power ( NYSE:KEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The utilities provider reported ($3.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative net margin of 30.58% and a negative return on equity of 51.62%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,726,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,480,000 after purchasing an additional 734,739 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,585,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,781,000 after purchasing an additional 166,369 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,063,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,383,000 after purchasing an additional 75,127 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Korea Electric Power by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 904,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,420,000 after buying an additional 34,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Korea Electric Power by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 894,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,330,000 after buying an additional 14,363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

About Korea Electric Power

(Get Free Report)

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.