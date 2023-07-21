Short Interest in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Rises By 8.7%

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the June 15th total of 919,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 373,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Kemper Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KMPR traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.03. The company had a trading volume of 246,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,706. Kemper has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $68.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.61.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.11. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kemper will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Kemper Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Kemper

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.68%.

In related news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total transaction of $69,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,637.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Matthew A. Hunton sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $159,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,590.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.21, for a total value of $69,315.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,637.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Kemper by 246.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kemper by 10.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Kemper by 392.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,799 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Kemper by 12.9% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kemper during the second quarter worth about $541,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on KMPR. Credit Suisse Group raised Kemper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Kemper from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Kemper in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Kemper from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kemper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

