Short Interest in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Drops By 9.5%

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,990,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the June 15th total of 14,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.50.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $168.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $181.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 259,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,873,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 17,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 11,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.