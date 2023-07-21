Short Interest in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Increases By 5.7%

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 154,600 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the June 15th total of 146,200 shares. Approximately 10.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hingham Institution for Savings

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Epacria Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the 4th quarter worth about $696,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 56,139 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,119 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,008 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HIFS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hingham Institution for Savings to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Performance

Hingham Institution for Savings Announces Dividend

Hingham Institution for Savings stock opened at $219.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.98. The company has a market capitalization of $470.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.91. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 12-month low of $173.51 and a 12-month high of $324.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Hingham Institution for Savings’s payout ratio is currently 14.13%.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

