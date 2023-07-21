Short Interest in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Expands By 11.6%

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, an increase of 11.6% from the June 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 323,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days. Approximately 15.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, SVP David Mitchell Benck bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.09 per share, for a total transaction of $72,180.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 24,048 shares in the company, valued at $867,892.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hibbett news, CEO Michael E. Longo purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.17 per share, with a total value of $271,275.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,820,717.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.09 per share, with a total value of $72,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,048 shares in the company, valued at $867,892.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hibbett by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after buying an additional 112,526 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hibbett by 3.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett during the first quarter worth $50,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hibbett by 15.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Hibbett by 153.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HIBB traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.78. The stock had a trading volume of 287,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,954. The company has a market capitalization of $507.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.57. Hibbett has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $75.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.60.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $455.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.28 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hibbett will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.58%.

Several research firms have issued reports on HIBB. Bank of America cut Hibbett from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Hibbett from $80.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.83.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

