Short Interest in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Increases By 13.7%

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 13.7% from the June 15th total of 897,300 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 411,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hersha Hospitality Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HT. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Hersha Hospitality Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of HT stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $6.16. The company had a trading volume of 25,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,808. The firm has a market cap of $245.66 million, a P/E ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $12.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is 6.43%.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

(Get Free Report)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.