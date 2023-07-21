Short Interest in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Expands By 13.3%

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,830,000 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the June 15th total of 3,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 402,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 16,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GMAB shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Genmab A/S from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $752.20.

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

GMAB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.44. The stock had a trading volume of 40,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.19. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $31.40 and a 52 week high of $47.50.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $411.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.27 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 19.67%. As a group, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

