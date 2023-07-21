Short Interest in Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) Rises By 11.8%

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 984,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the June 15th total of 880,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 599,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galera Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 25.9% during the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,098,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 431,899 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $1,045,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 86.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 149,253 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 12.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 21,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $348,000. 50.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Galera Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ GRTX traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.74. 719,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,128. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.55. Galera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $3.59. The firm has a market cap of $117.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.77.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts expect that Galera Therapeutics will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.

