Short Interest in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Expands By 10.4%

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,100,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the June 15th total of 61,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in FuelCell Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,820 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,154 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 63,637 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 123,448 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.99% of the company’s stock.

FCEL traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.27. The stock had a trading volume of 8,214,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,310,082. The company has a market capitalization of $923.35 million, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 3.59. FuelCell Energy has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 7.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72.

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 79.13% and a negative return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FCEL shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell energy platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. It offers SureSource 1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

