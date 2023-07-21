Short Interest in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Grows By 15.2%

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,710,000 shares, an increase of 15.2% from the June 15th total of 6,690,000 shares. Currently, 18.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

In related news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,923,357 shares of the company's stock, valued at $34,529,925.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Springer sold 100,000 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $302,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,302,674 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,054,075.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 854,983 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,678 over the last ninety days. 29.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of FTC Solar by 873.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 10,621 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of FTC Solar by 191.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 8,655 shares during the period. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FTCI shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,203,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450,099. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $385.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.81. FTC Solar has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.66.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $40.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.52 million. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 94.60% and a negative net margin of 73.06%. On average, analysts forecast that FTC Solar will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

