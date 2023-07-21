Short Interest in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Rises By 5.3%

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 331,200 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the June 15th total of 314,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Five Point Stock Up 12.5 %

Five Point stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,299. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.42. Five Point has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $522.48 million, a PE ratio of -58.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Five Point had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPH. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in Five Point by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,624,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,775,000 after acquiring an additional 713,710 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Five Point by 240.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 507,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 358,883 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in Five Point by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 547,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 242,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Five Point by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 860,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 149,820 shares during the period. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Five Point by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 1,483,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after buying an additional 133,619 shares during the period. 29.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development and medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

