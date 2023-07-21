Short Interest in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Rises By 5.3%

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 331,200 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the June 15th total of 314,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.
Five Point Stock Up 12.5 %
Five Point stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,299. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.42. Five Point has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $522.48 million, a PE ratio of -58.50 and a beta of 1.42.
Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Five Point had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Point
Five Point Company Profile
Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development and medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Five Point
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
- Joby Downgraded: Is This The Buying Opportunity We’ve Wanted?
Receive News & Ratings for Five Point Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Point and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.