Short Interest in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Increases By 12.3%

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,530,000 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the June 15th total of 9,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a report on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Performance

Exelon stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,158,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,673,531. Exelon has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $47.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelon

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 767.1% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Recommended Stories

