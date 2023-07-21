Short Interest in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Increases By 16.7%

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the June 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 419,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Enovis

In other news, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $34,939.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,479.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $34,939.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,479.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rajiv Vinnakota sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $79,823.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,901 shares in the company, valued at $680,499.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,108 shares of company stock valued at $119,139. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovis

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enovis by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,040,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,270,000 after purchasing an additional 30,198 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enovis by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,174,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,766,000 after purchasing an additional 241,816 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enovis by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,482,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,505,000 after purchasing an additional 43,799 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enovis by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,902,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,227,000 after purchasing an additional 139,205 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enovis by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,714,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,255,000 after purchasing an additional 34,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Price Performance

ENOV traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $65.50. 188,352 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,744. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.23 and a beta of 2.05. Enovis has a one year low of $43.88 and a one year high of $66.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $406.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.95 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enovis will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Enovis from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enovis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. 888 reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Enovis in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Enovis in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.86.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

