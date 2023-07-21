Short Interest in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Increases By 9.8%

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,720,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the June 15th total of 7,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 15.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of NYSE EBS traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $7.51. 4,080,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,491,651. Emergent BioSolutions has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $36.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.38. The company has a market cap of $378.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($1.50). Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 41.20% and a negative return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EBS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emergent BioSolutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 19.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,150,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,836,000 after purchasing an additional 681,162 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,731,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,533,000 after purchasing an additional 655,003 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the third quarter worth approximately $11,478,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,016,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the first quarter worth approximately $14,699,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. Its products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; public health crises; and acute, emergency, and community care.

