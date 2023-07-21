Short Interest in Embrace Change Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMCGW) Grows By 12.5%

Embrace Change Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMCGW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the June 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Embrace Change Acquisition Stock Up 33.9 %

NASDAQ EMCGW traded up $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,474. Embrace Change Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.

Institutional Trading of Embrace Change Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Embrace Change Acquisition stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embrace Change Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMCGW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 346,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,538,000.

About Embrace Change Acquisition

Embrace Change Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the technology, internet, and consumer sectors.

