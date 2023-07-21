Short Interest in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Increases By 15.6%

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, an increase of 15.6% from the June 15th total of 2,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

ESI traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,473,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,754. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Element Solutions has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $21.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.09.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $574.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Element Solutions will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

In other Element Solutions news, CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 3,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $65,808.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Element Solutions news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $533,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,808 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,578.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 3,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $65,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,362 shares of company stock worth $4,270,016. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the first quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 32.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.07.

About Element Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.