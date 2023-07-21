Short Interest in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Decreases By 13.5%

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the June 15th total of 3,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,570,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$17.00 target price for the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eldorado Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.73.

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

EGO stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.98. 845,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,686,319. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average is $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Eldorado Gold has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $12.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Free Report ) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $229.35 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 234.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,869,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,084,000 after buying an additional 2,711,353 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,167,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,629,000 after buying an additional 2,216,406 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd increased its stake in Eldorado Gold by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 25,472,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,891,000 after buying an additional 2,099,930 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 1,043.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,779,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 2,358.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,654,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,934 shares during the last quarter. 59.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

