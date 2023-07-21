Short Interest in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:EFHTR) Grows By 17.8%

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:EFHTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,600 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the June 15th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Stock Performance

NASDAQ EFHTR remained flat at $0.17 on Thursday. 14 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,135. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.16. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFHTR. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in the fourth quarter worth $114,000.

