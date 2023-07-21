Short Interest in Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD) Rises By 9.3%

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,900 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the June 15th total of 66,700 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 317,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Cadrenal Therapeutics Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of CVKD traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.18. 153,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,511. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.50. Cadrenal Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $6.75.

Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter.

About Cadrenal Therapeutics

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical development biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing Tecarfarin, a novel therapy with orphan drug indication for the prevention of systemic thromboembolism of cardiac origin in patients with end-stage renal disease and atrial fibrillation.

