Short Interest in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE) Expands By 7.9%

Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 537,100 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the June 15th total of 497,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Cadre Price Performance

CDRE stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.87. 42,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,463. Cadre has a 52 week low of $16.58 and a 52 week high of $31.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 1.50.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Cadre had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $111.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadre will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadre Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Cadre by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Cadre during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Cadre by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Cadre during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Cadre during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Cadre from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadre currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

Featured Articles

