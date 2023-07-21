Short Interest in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Decreases By 14.2%

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 866,800 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the June 15th total of 1,010,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 326,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Cabot from $111.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cabot from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cabot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

Shares of CBT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.34. 226,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,210. Cabot has a twelve month low of $60.50 and a twelve month high of $83.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.57.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Cabot by 176.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cabot during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Cabot by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

