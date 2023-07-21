Short Interest in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Expands By 9.4%

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,260,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the June 15th total of 9,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BXP shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $79.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.85.
Boston Properties Trading Down 0.0 %
Boston Properties stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.38. 1,443,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,526. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.91. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $46.18 and a 12-month high of $91.57.
Boston Properties Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.56%.
Insider Activity
In other Boston Properties news, Director Carol B. Einiger bought 10,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.41 per share, for a total transaction of $474,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Properties
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its position in Boston Properties by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Boston Properties by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.
About Boston Properties
BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.
