Short Interest in Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Increases By 8.1%

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the June 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVACF. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Avance Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Avance Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Avance Gas Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVACF opened at $8.50 on Friday. Avance Gas has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $9.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.07.

Avance Gas Company Profile

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). The company transports LPG from the Persian Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated through a fleet of twelve very large gas carriers and four dual-fuel LPG newbuildings.

