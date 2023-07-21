Short Interest in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Increases By 8.7%

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,000,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the June 15th total of 5,520,000 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several research firms have commented on ARNC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Arconic from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Arconic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

NYSE:ARNC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,323,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,536. Arconic has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $30.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.21 and a 200-day moving average of $26.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). Arconic had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Arconic will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Arconic by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,311,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,389,000 after purchasing an additional 991,281 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arconic by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,898,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,745,000 after purchasing an additional 111,451 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arconic by 50.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,239,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $211,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765,816 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Arconic by 256.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,327,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Arconic by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,826,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,959,000 after purchasing an additional 228,875 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells fabricated aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions. The Rolled Products segment provides a range of aluminum sheet and plate products for aerospace, ground transportation, packaging, building and construction, and industrial products; and roofing, architectural composite panels, ventilated facades and ceiling panels, spacers, culvert pipes, and gutters for building and construction markets.

