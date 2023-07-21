Short Interest in Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV) Drops By 12.2%

Arcimoto, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 316,000 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the June 15th total of 359,900 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 92,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Arcimoto Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of FUV traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.43. 72,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,951. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Arcimoto has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $66.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arcimoto had a negative net margin of 782.37% and a negative return on equity of 153.02%. The business had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arcimoto will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Arcimoto

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arcimoto by 14.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,208,000 after purchasing an additional 331,832 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcimoto by 14.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,611,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,654,000 after acquiring an additional 197,874 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcimoto in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,391,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcimoto in the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Arcimoto by 380.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 178,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 141,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) use for everyday consumer trips. The company also provides Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; TRiO, a bolt on kit that converts a two wheeled motorcycle into a tilting three wheeled motorcycle; and Arcimoto Flatbed, a prototype that eschews the rear seat.

Featured Articles

